WiNRG obtains contract for 140 MW Glenrowan Solar Farm

WiNRG GmbH (WiNRG), a Hamburg based German renewable energy company, specialising in the management of large-scale projects and transactions of wind, solar PV and hydro power plants worldwide, has obtained the contract for the Glenrowan Solar Farm. The contract will see WiNRG coordinate the legal and technical aspects of due diligence, the purchase of modules, contract negotiations and provide support for the EPC selection.

According to WiNRG, the 140 MW Glenrowan Solar Farm will utilise approximately 350,000 solar modules (horizontal or fixed tracking) producing around 261,000 MWh of clean solar energy each year, enough to supply 65,000 family homes.

The $150 million-dollar project is ideally situated just outside Wangaratta on agricultural land in close proximity to the Glenrowan Terminal Substation, providing it with easy access to the grid. However, it is that very agricultural land that has ensured the project has met with significant local backlash and delays. The 245-ha site is currently used for grazing and hay production.

The Rural City of Wangaratta was unable to green-light the project last year after the council received over 70 objections to the project’s application from nearby residents. As a result, developer ESCO Pacific took its application to the Victorian Civil & Administrative Tribunal (VCAT). In February of this year, VCAT overruled Wangaratta and forced the issuance of a planning permit for the use and development of a solar farm.

VCAT weighed up the conflicting benefits of the agricultural land versus a utility-scale solar farm and found that it was in the best public interest to encourage investment in renewable energies. The decision set a sound precedent for future large-scale solar projects, a precedent which likely played a part in the Andrews Government approval of three new solar farms in the Shepparton region late last month.

The construction of the plant should start in the second quarter of 2020 and be completed by the end of that year.