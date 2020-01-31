Skip to content

For a bigger battery, just add manganese

Scientists at the University of Southern Denmark working with sodium-ion batteries found that a new electrode material incorporating iron, manganese and phosphorous could increase both the power and capacity of the batteries.

University of Southern Denmark's Kolding Campus.

IImage: S.Juhl

Share

From pv magazine global

Sodium-ion batteries are a popular subject for scientists, thanks to their potential to eventually offer similar performance to today’s lithium batteries, without the troubling reliance on rare materials or the risk of fire.

The batteries have seen limited commercial application already, but continue to struggle to match lithium and other energy storage technologies for energy density and long term stability. Now, a team of researchers at the University of Southern Denmark (USD) has made a discovery that it says could increase the capacity of power of the batteries.

The group worked on batteries with a cathode based on sodium iron phospho olivine (NaFePO4), and tested some wisdom gained from better knowledge of lithium-ion technologies. In the lithium equivalent of this battery chemistry, LiFePO4, substituting part of the iron with manganese is known to solve many performance problems with the battery performance and stability. The group in Denmark chose to investigate whether manganese would play a similar role in the sodium battery chemistry, with positive results.

“Similar effects have been seen in Li-ion batteries.” says Dorthe Bomholdt Ravnsbæk of USD’s Department of Physics, Chemistry and Pharmacy. “But it is very surprising that the effect is retained in a Na-ion battery, since the interaction between the electrode and Na-ions is very different from that of Li-ions.”

The group’s results, published in Applied Energy Materials, show that, depending on the configuration, replacing 10-20% of the iron in the cathode with manganese served to stabilize the solution and even led to a complete continuous solid solution transformation covering the entire charge process, and increasing battery capacity by more than 15%.

Ravnsbæk noted that making the sodium-ion batteries small enough to compete with commercial lithium-ion technologies remains challenging, so it may be a while before we see them powering mobile phones or electric vehicles, but the technology could already be viable for stationary storage applications.

Share

Mark Hutchins

Mark Hutchins joined pv magazine in September 2016 as production editor of the monthly global title. Mark also works online reporting on upstream technology and markets, as well as newly emerging solar regions.

More articles from Mark Hutchins

Related content

Elsewhere on pv magazine...

Leave a Reply

Please be mindful of our community standards.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.

Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.

You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.

Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.

This website uses cookies to anonymously count visitor numbers. To find out more, please see our Data Protection Policy.

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close