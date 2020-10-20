Solar to power to drive 50% surge in Asia-Pacific renewable energy capacity by 2025

The jump will propel solar energy past the installed capacity of well-established onshore wind energy. Nonetheless, onshore wind’s capacity is also expected to rise 26% from 243 GW to 308 GW in the next five years, with offshore wind set to grow 50% from 34 GW to 51 GW. Storage, battery and hydrogen electrolyser capacity is likely to expand even faster, with a 60% growth rate forecast, moving the capacity from 28 GW to 45 GW by 2025.
“Renewable energy growth has led engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) service providers in the region and Asian fabrication yards to fast-track their energy transition plans to actively target low-carbon markets and tender for such contracts,” senior energy service research analyst at Rystad Energy, Lin Lin Goh, said in a press release.
Rystad’s findings show that like their European counterparts, national oil companies in the Asia-Pacific region are beginning to transition to cleaner energy. National oil companies in China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea are all investing in renewable projects and diversifying their portfolios.
