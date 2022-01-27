Energy insecurity has Cambodian water factories bottling sunshine

Singapore-based Canopy Power has made its name in solar microgrids, particularly for islands and resorts. But Canopy Power says its latest project, commissioned this week, is the largest industrial microgrid in Cambodia.

The 600kWp solar-plus-storage project was installed at Cambodia’s largest water bottling plant, located in Siem Reap province, and is capable of generating 993MWh of solar energy annually. That figure accounts for more than 50% of the factory’s total consumption, reducing its yearly diesel consumption by approximately 200,000L.

Complementary to the solar array is a 900kWh lithium battery energy storage system, along with smart microgrid control which has been integrated to form a hybrid with the existing diesel generation.

What is more, through the company’s Hornbill asset management platform the factory has 24/7 monitoring of its solar and energy storage assets, as well as the ability to monetise its generation through renewable energy certificates.

“Canopy Power is delighted to commission this microgrid, our largest to date, to deliver maximal results for cost-efficiency and clean energy generation, to support the needs and goals of the factory,” says Sujay Malve, founder and CEO of Canopy Power, who added that these turbulent times had economic implications which highlight the problem of energy security for many. “We aim to help alleviate this as a solution provider and create a bigger positive impact through more successful implementations.”

Bottling sunshine

Only last week, French energy giant TotalEnergies completed a similar installation at another Siem Reap water bottling plant, emphasising the need for both energy and water security in the region.

TotalEnergies installed a 650kWp ground-mounted solar array and a 896kWh battery at Kulara Water, also in Siem Reap Province. Kulara Water’s Chairwoman, Margaret Forey, says the project “represents the latest achievement in our sustainability strategy and is just the beginning of our adoption of solar energy solutions to power our operations.”

A lack of access to reliable electricity supply and high electricity prices have become an obstacle for companies and industries in Cambodia, undermining the Kingdom’s competitiveness compared to its neighbouring countries. While its neighbour Vietnam has seen astounding growth of PV installations, Cambodia has been slow to diversify its energy mix and remains mostly reliant on hydropower and coal.

Under the current solar regulation in Cambodia, C&I customers connecting solar PV for self-consumption are subject to a two-part tariff, consisting of a usage charge and a capacity charge. The usage charge tariff, ranging from 9.3 to 12.0 USD ¢/kWh, is lower than the one-part tariff charged to users only buying power from state-owned electric utility EDC.

The capacity charge is charged per month on the basis of the contract demand (in kW) that is agreed with EDC for customers connecting at higher voltages. In Cambodia, solar is the only technology subject to a capacity charge, with all other technologies charged a simple, one-part, per kWh tariff, according to Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).