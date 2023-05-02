Expert behind heated submission says alarm extends to Australia’s energy masterplan and AEMO itself

Among the questionable assumptions which underpin AEMO's energy plan for Australia, the ISP, is that the nation's energy demand will double by 2050, Mountain says.

Dubious assumptions, flawed modelling, and questionable interests lay at the core of Bruce Mountain’s critique of the Australia Energy Market Operator’s planning work.

Mountain, Director of the Victoria Energy Policy Centre, in March published a 118-page submission regarding one of AEMO’s cornerstone transmission projects, the Victoria and New South Wales Interconnector or VNI, which he coauthored with Simon Bartlett, former Powerlink COO, University of Queensland Professor and member of the National Electricity Market’s Reliability Panel.

“Frankly, having done all that, I really feel we skim the surface,” Mountain tells pv magazine Australia. In their analysis of the VNI proposal, the pair invariably found themselves digging into the major planning document the project is a part of, known as the Integrated System Plan or ISP.

Essentially AEMO’s energy masterplan for Australia, Mountain describes the ISP as a “big black box.” “Unless you really go into the [ISP’s] assumptions, you can’t figure out what is going on,” Mountain says.

‘Massive information asymmetry’

The problem is that there are not many people capable of doing this complex energy analysis, and those who do have the relevant expertise are generally hamstrung, according to Mountain. “The few that can figure it out are players, so they are drawing a salary from [big energy companies] and they pick their battles because they’ve got a commercial relationship [with AEMO],” Mountain says.

“There’s a massive information asymmetry,” he adds.

AEMO enjoys a strong public reputation today, but behind closed doors Mountain says the critique he and Bartlett outlined in their VNI submission has been met with “heated agreement” from others in the industry.

Soon after the publication of Mountain and Bartlett’s submission, AEMO issued a response which Mountain described as “embarrassingly amateur.”

“As their [AEMO’s] media release shows, they don’t have a response,” Mountain says.

Regulatory grey zone

On top of the lopsided understanding of the particularities of Australia’s energy system, Mountain is concerned about the regulatory oversight – or lack thereof – for AEMO.

He posits successive rule changes over the last decades have left AEMO in a position where it essentially has the freedom “to apply the test themselves, and to mark their own homework.” Mountain here is referring to the Regulatory Investment Test for Transmission, better known as the RIT-T.

This test has long been a source of contention for its extremely narrow scope and framework flaws. In Australia, all transmission projects costing over $500 million (USD 331 million) have to pass through the RIT-T, which seeks to assess the project’s ‘net economic benefit.’ It does this by subtracting the forecast construction and operation costs from the projected ‘gross benefit’ to the energy market. Using this model, AEMO selects its preferred transmission project design from various options.

The fact this model does not take into account proposed project’s environmental or socioeconomic impacts is controversial, but Mountain’s criticism here rests on the way AEMO itself conducts the RIT-T, working out transmission project’s forecasts costs and benefits, and then itself determines project approval – or, in Mountain’s analogy, marks its own homework.

“There is no independent assessment, there is no regulatory tick or cross at the end of this process. There is no opportunity for an independent entity or a government body to say ‘we disagree,’” Mountain says. The only opportunity for pushback, Mountain says, involves conducting independent analysis and writing a submission.

In Mountain’s eyes, this already questionable process has been further eroded in recent years, with Victoria shortening its transmission approval process and, in 2020, with the emergence of ‘actionable’ projects from that year’s ISP, meaning projects considered critical to address cost, reliability and security issues in Australia’s energy system. Mountain claims from this point all ‘actionable’ projects included in the ISP became “gospel truth” and were not able to be regulatorily challenged.

AEMO exists then in something of an oversight grey zone, Mountain says. “There is essentially no institutional ability to technically critique what it has done. All of that is emaciated.”

“All that is left is [AEMO’s] ability to convince the politicians.”

AEMO’s ascent

In Mountain’s eyes, AEMO’s ascent was born from the utter lack of federal direction regarding the energy transition under the former Coalition government. “There’s been a great expansion of the bureaucracy as a consequence of the vacuum at a federal level and increasing concern about ‘the lights going out.’”

“I think that’s led ministers, for fear of being associated with a failure, to look positively on evermore strident claims for power and authority [from AEMO].”

This culmination of circumstances, Mountain says, has led to the transformation of AEMO from a small team of engineers to today being a “multimillion dollar corporation” with deep political influence.

“It’s really a failure of government, frankly, that it’s got to this,” Mountain says.

Overbuilding transmission

The core issue with AEMO’s planning for Mountain is that, in his eyes, the operator is seeking to overbuild Australia’s transmission. He claims AEMO is using flawed modelling and strange assumptions to support its bloated transmission vision.

In a recent response to AEMO’s media release on the VNI submission, Mountain and Bartlett write “there is no doubt that transmission will be needed to ensure decarbonised electricity supply.”

“Is it credible, however to suggest wasteful unnecessary expansion?… We think AEMO can be accused of this.”

According to Mountain, this progressive swelling of Australia’s transmission plans began in 2010 with AEMO’s “NEMlink” proposal of a 500 kV transmission line stretching from Melbourne to Townsville, including Tasmania.

This proposal, Mountain says, had “a touch of reason” in a fossil-fuel dependent energy system, but makes little sense given all of Australia’s states have comparable renewable resources and can build storage for the same price. This change in the technology landscape has collapsed the case for a highly interconnected Australia-wide transmission network, Mountain says. “[AEMO] are having to resort to these corruptions and lies and misconstructions in order to justify their vision.”

Why AEMO is pushing for such a vast transmission expansion, Mountain says, comes down to a question of control. “It’s a huge transmission machine that they get to control because they can actually control the transmission bits. They can’t own and operate the power generation bits or the battery bits, but they can control the transmission bits.”

Really it is Transmission Network Service Providers, or TNSPs, which own and operate transmission lines which planned by AEMO. Mountain posits there are shared interests between AEMO and some transmission companies. “Aspect[s] of the ISP do seem to have been strongly supported by transmission companies – particularly TransGrid and Tasnetworks that stand to gain from it,” Mountain and Bartlett again write in their response to AEMO’s media release on their submission.

“But we know of other transmission companies that are remarkably scornful of the ISP, even if only behind closed doors.”

Mountain’s history with AEMO

In terms of Mountain’s history with AEMO, the director says the Victoria Energy Policy Centre was hired by AEMO some years ago to do a modelling exercise looking into whether changes to energy market bidding behaviours would strengthen the case for a 500 kV transmission build out. The Policy Centre, however, came to the conclusion that it would not.

“AEMO buried our report. They didn’t publish it,” Mountain says. “So then I started to think, ‘what’s going on here?’”

Mountain later worked with the Bob Brown Foundation to examine the Marinuslink proposal, which would connect Tasmania to Victoria via an undersea electricity interconnector. In analysing the project, Mountain says he concluded the numbers underpinning the proposal were wrong and the modelling flawed. “I said, ‘this just doesn’t make any sense.’”

In 2022, AEMO included Marinuslink as an ‘actionable’ project in the ISP. “Then I started to get really angry,” Mountain says.

These experiences sat behind Mountain’s centrepiece concern, the VNI project. For that project, AEMO is expected to issue its final report this month.

Mountain fears AEMO will “fob off” the concerns he and Bartlett raise in their lengthy submission, but beyond that he worries the increased cost to consumers as a result of this project could be used as political ammunition and sour the public’s mood on the energy transition.

Mountain is also concerned about the growing disquiet among regional communities, who are the ones to host this additional transmission and renewable generation projects. The erosion of social license as a result of poorly planned and poorly communicated new energy projects is a growing concern in Australia.