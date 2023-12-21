Victorian solar farm switched off over fire risk

Victoria government-owned agency Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) has announced that the operator of the Cohuna Solar Farm, the state’s ninth largest solar farm, has been ordered to stop operations indefinitely after initial investigations into the fire raised concerns about specific equipment used at the solar farm.

ESV, the technical regulator responsible for the safe generation, supply and use of electricity, gas and pipelines in Victoria, said the operator of the solar farm was on 8 December 2024 directed to disconnect equipment following a three-to-four-hectare grassfire at the 82ha site in November.

Energy Safe Chief Executive Officer Leanne Hughson said early investigations into the fire had sparked concerns about specific equipment used at the solar farm located near Horfield, about 250 kilometres northwest of the state capital Melbourne. The plant comprise about 87,000 bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers.

“The operation of modern solar farms is generally safe but on the rare occasion we see a fault with specific equipment we will investigate,” she said.

The ESV said the solar plant, which has been in operations since 2021, cannot be powered up again until the operator carries out inspections and implements interim safety measures.

ESV said the operator is working to find a permanent solution to help ensure the issue does not happen again, while also working closely with the agency to comply with the current direction.

The news comes just days after Enel Green Power, owned by Italian utilities giant Enel Group Japanese oil and gas major Inpex, signed a long-term offtake agreement with the Japanese owned retailer SmartestEnergy for its 93 MW Girgarre solar project in Victoria.

Enel Green Power also has a stake in the Bungala 1 and Bungala 2 solar farms, which deliver a combined 220 MW of generation capacity into the grid in South Australia and is building the 75.6 MW Flat Rocks Wind Farm in Western Australia.