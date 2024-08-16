Important Notice: Server Migration

This weekend, we are migrating our servers to enhance your browsing experience.

pv magazine server migration_Australia

pv magazine

Share

Dear Readers,

This weekend, we are migrating our servers to enhance your browsing experience. During this period, please be aware of the following:

  • Content Freeze: To ensure the integrity and consistency of our data, no new content will be added during the migration period. Comments or similar content added during the migration period are not transferred.
  • Temporary Disruptions: During the migration process, you may experience temporary hiccups or issues accessing certain parts of our website. This is normal, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

We are working diligently to complete this migration as quickly and smoothly as possible. Our goal is to bring you a more robust and faster website.

Migration Schedule:

  • Start Date: Saturday, August 17
  • Estimated Completion Date: Sunday, August 18

Thank you for your continued support and patience.

Sincerely,
Your pv magazine team

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Construction ramps up after Engie reaches financial close on 250 MW solar farm
16 August 2024 The Australian arm of French renewables developer Engie says it has reached financial close on the 250 MW Goorambat East Solar Farm being constructed...