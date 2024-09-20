Seven million solar panels to power Northern Territory green e-fuels project

Chinese-headquartered solar cells manufacturer Huansheng Solar PV Co signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in July 2024 with Perth-based chemical company Allied Green Ammonia (AGA), to supply seven million solar panels to power AGA’s green ammonia production facility in the Northern Territory.

Located on the Gove Peninsula, East Arnham, 1,000-kilometres east of Darwin, AGA has signed a host of similar agreements since 2023, to progress the $12.7 billion (USD 8.6 billion) green e-fuels project.

India-headquartered TATA Consulting Engineers inked an MoU in June 2024 to provide a solar power and infrastructure basic engineering design package to support the pre-front end engineering design (FEED) for the project and will also potentially work as an electrical contractor for the supply of renewable power to the green hydrogen and ammonia facilities.

In May 2024, an MoU was signed United States-headquartered hydrogen technology company Plug Power Europe to supply up to 3 GW of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser capacity for the project’s hydrogen production.

AGA is targeting a final investment decision by the fourth quarter of 2025 with the progressive delivery of the electrolyser supply, which is expected to begin in early 2027. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2029.

Victorian-headquartered construction company specialising in the oil and gas sector, Nacap, was appointed by AGA to develop and construct a 58-kilometre, 36” green hydrogen pipeline for the plant.

AGA’s project is planned to generate approximately 9,500 GWh per year from renewables-based sources to produce 950,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia.

The project will utilise pre-existing infrastructure including a port and desalination plant that was established to support resources giant Rio Tinto’s bauxite mining operation, that is slated to be shut down no later than 2030, and alumina refinery which was mothballed in 2014.