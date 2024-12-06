Battery technology promises less than ten minutes fast charge for industrial vehicles

United Kingdom-headquartered battery supplier Echion Technologies has collaborated with Perth-based electric vehicle (EV) services company Switch Technologies to fit out and demonstrate their proprietary fast-charge active node material technology in a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series.

Echion and Switch have collaborated for nine-months to develop new XNO battery modules and packs to hybridise the Land Cruiser and have now started a comprehensive test and validation programme to quantify the benefits that XNO anode materials bring for batteries used in heavy-duty industries.

XNO materials are based on proprietary mixed niobium oxide compositions and microparticle designs and enable lithium-ion batteries to safely fast charge in less than ten minutes, maintain high energy densities even at extreme temperatures, and deliver high-power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles.

The material has been specially engineered to enable electrified heavy-duty vehicles, such as the Land Cruiser, to operate with the highest productivity and lowest total cost of ownership.

The vehicle is the result of collaboration with Echion, Switch and China-headquartered Li-FUN, an XNO cell development partner.

The XNO has application in rail, marine, mining and other off-highway vehicles, opportunity-charging e-buses and material handling equipment sectors.

The Land Cruiser was demonstrated at the Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct (AARP) in Perth, on 3 December 2024.