Terrain Power lodges 100 MW solar farm and BESS application with NSW planning

Sydney-headquartered solar farm developer Terrain Solar, now a subsidiary of gentailer the Australian Gas Light Company (AGL) Energy Limited, has submitted a planning application to the New South Wales (NSW) government for its proposed 100 MW solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS).

To be located near Cooma on the Dairyman’s Plains, 123 kilometres south of Canberra, the Monaro solar farm (MSF) is proposal says its crystalline silicon modules will be mounted on an east-west oriented tracking system and co-located with a 100 MW / 200 MWh BESS.

Construction of the approximately $170 million (USD 105 million) project would include installation of an enclosed site substation, a transformer to increase voltage to 132 kV and a connection to existing distribution network service provider (DNSP) TransGrid’s power lines.

The project would have an anticipated lifespan of 35 years and on average per year, power 34,000 homes.

Terrain currently has over 550 MW of projects in various stages of development in NSW and Queensland.

Its purchase by AGL in August 2024 was included with with Sydney-based energy company Firm Power, for approximately $250 million.