Transmission planning review targets timely delivery to back clean energy

The New South Wales (NSW) government has launched an independent, expert review into energy transmission planning to ensure timely delivery of developments supporting renewable energy generation, in line with legislation and the national electricity market (NEM).

The review will address issues of timely and efficient delivery of transmission projects and the allocation of roles and responsibilities in the best interest of consumers and communities hosting transmission infrastructure.

Recommended by the state’s independent electricity supply and reliability check-up (ESRC) report, the review will advise on the best way to coordinate transmission planning between the coordinator of renewable energy zones, the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo), transmission network service provider (TNSP) TransGrid, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and its energy infrastructure investment AEMO Services.

Led by transmission and electricity regulation and reform expert Richard Owens, the review’s independent panel will consult with key stakeholders across the sector, including industry, market bodies, government agencies and consumer advocates.

NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Penny Sharpe said the state needs a transmission framework that ensures the public interest is prioritised in planning this critical new infrastructure.

“This review will reduce duplication and ensure coordination between relevant entities. The Minns Labor government’s focus is on ensuring we accelerate the right projects to build a more reliable, affordable energy system for households and businesses in NSW,” Sharpe said.

Transmission planning in NSW is governed by the National Electricity Rules (NER) and NSW legislation, and the state review is seen as an opportunity to ensure that NSW maintains energy reliability.

An interim report will be released in June and July 2025, with the final report to the Minister is expected in September 2025.