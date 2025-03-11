Jinko rolls out SunTera systems as part of distributed battery program

Chinese solar and energy storage system manufacturer JinkoSolar has confirmed that 28 of its SunTera energy storage units have been delivered to project sites in Victoria as part of Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (SEI) and ACEnergy’s plans to build and operate a portfolio of mid-market batteries across regional Australia.

The first phase of the program comprises seven ~ 5 MW, two-hour capacity distributed battery energy storage system (DBESS) projects located across regional Victoria.

ACEnergy said the DBESS projects, being constructed by ACLE Services on a full-wrap engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, are strategically located in regional Victoria, near existing infrastructure and zone substations.

“This ensures optimal grid integration and provides significant benefits to these areas, promoting grid stability and supporting the installation of rooftop solar,” the company said.

The program has now reached a major milestone with Dan Su, head of Jinko ESS Australia, confirming that as the system integrator, the company has delivered 28 of its liquid-cooled containerised SunTera battery energy storage solutions to the sites with project commissioning now underway.

Su said the SunTera systems, customised with noise reduction kits to meet the project requirements, have been paired with Ingeteam medium voltage power station (MVPS) and auxiliary transformer, enabling seamless integration to improve grid strength.

“The arrival of the first batch of SunTera systems and the commencement of commissioning is a testament to our commitment to delivering advanced, customised and fully compliant energy storage solutions,” he said.

“All systems have undergone rigorous third-party certifications and comply with Australian electrical safety standards, including AS 3000. Additionally, the systems have been pre-commissioned with the Ingeteam PCS to ensure a plug-and-play experience, enabling smooth and efficient on-site commissioning.”

The commissioning is expected to be finalised by mid-2025 with SEI and ACEnergy saying the DBESS portfolio will address the “urgent need for storage solutions to support renewable energy integration and enhance grid reliability.”

“These scalable and efficient systems can be rapidly deployed to areas where they are most needed,” the developers said, adding that the DBESS installations “offer multiple advantages, including increasing network capacity for rooftop solar, enhancing the value of rooftop PV, reducing electricity market prices during peak times, and optimising grid integration.”

Future phases of the portfolio rollout are expected to deliver an additional 20 DBESS projects with a combined capacity of 100 MW / 200 MWh across Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales.