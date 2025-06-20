Sungrow battery energy storage system backs up almond farm solar array

Australian gentailer AGL’s commercial solar arm, AGL Energy has included China-headquartered renewable energy solutions company Sungrow battery energy storage system (BESS) technology at a commercial almond orchard in the Riverina region of New South Wales (NSW).

AGL will manage the Kerarbury Almond Farm a solar array for the next 20 years, which powers over 80% of the agribusiness operation in Griffith.

The project has used Sungrow’s SG4950HV-MV PCS and PowerTitan Liquid-cooled energy storage system (ST2293UX battery units), which is integrated with over 10,000 Trinasolar solar modules in the 5.99 MW solar array.

The array generates approximately 14,000 MWh of clean electricity annually and is expected to cut 7,500 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year.

Sungrow Australia Country Director Joe Zhou said the project demonstrates how renewable energy can transform agriculture.

“By working with AGL, we are enabling farmers to harness clean energy reliably and cost-effectively while contributing to a more sustainable future,” Zhou said.

AGL Energy Head of Sustainable Business Energy Solutions Brendan Weinert said the company is proud to bring together clean energy innovation and agricultural resilience.

“Partnering with Sungrow to integrate storage solutions is a powerful example of how the energy and farming sectors can work together to drive meaningful emissions reductions, improve energy reliability, lower costs, and build a more sustainable future for regional communities,” Weinert said.

AGL will operate and maintain the Kerarbury system under a 20-year partnership.