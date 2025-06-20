UK energy company launches hybrid home inverter battery storage systems

United-Kingdom headquartered energy storage solutions company GivEnergy has launched new single and three-phase hybrid inverters and modular battery storage systems in Australia, to coincide with the 1 July 2025 kick-off of the federal government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program (CHBP).

GivEnergy Chief Executive Officer Jason Osler said with the system’s modular design, scalable up to 81.6 kWh, the product is the company’s most advanced, scalable storage platform to empower homes and businesses with smarter systems and innovation.

Humber Collection

The Humber Collection is built to handle heatwaves, blackouts, and conditions with high energy demand, such as simultaneously running an air conditioner, electric vehicle (EV) charger, pool pump, and kitchen appliance.

The Humber Max Collection is a three-phase system that delivers 11 kW of continuous power with 20.4 kWh of modular battery storage.

In a blackout, it kicks in under 10 milliseconds. Based on the average four-person household usage of 21.3 kWh/day (Australian Energy Regulator 2023 Report), the system provides up to 23 hours of uninterrupted energy.

During grid-outage, the hybrid wiring solution can enable a solar system to maintain limited operation, charging the GivEnergy batteries for continuous back-up supply.

Trent Collection

The Trent Collection pairs a 5 kW Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter with low-voltage Giv-Bat battery with a choice from 9.5 kWh to 47.5 kWh of battery storage.

With a 10-millisecond switchover time, the system ensures essentials such as lights, fridge, internet, etc. stay powered for 16 to 63 hours during outages. Trent can also be wired to enable continuous solar generation into the battery for back up supply during grid outage.

Both systems feature Wi-Fi and encrypted connectivity, meaning they remain secure, connected, and automatically updated for optimal performance.