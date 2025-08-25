Dutch team takes early honours in World Solar Challenge

The Brunel Solar Team, from the Netherlands’ Delft University of Technology, has claimed top honours in Nuna 13 after the opening stage of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, leading the field after the opening 729 kilometres of the solar-powered car race.

The 2025 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge commenced in Darwin on Sunday with 34 teams from 17 countries embarking on the 3,000-kilometre journey to Adelaide.

Brunel, one of 29 teams competing in the Challenger class, started from third place on the grid but edged ahead of the field to be first upon arrival at the small community of Dunmarra, about 300 km south of Katherine.

Solar Team Twente, runners-up in the 2023 staging of the biennial event, was second after the opening day, finishing just minute behind Brunel.

“It’s a real neck-and-neck race, which makes it incredibly exciting, and every decision counts,” said Jans van den Nobelen, who coordinates communication with the drivers at the Brunel Solar Team.

“We’re in first place now, and it’s important that we stick to our strategy and stay focused on the thousands of kilometres still ahead.”

Defending Belgian champions Innoptus in Infinite Apollo finished the first day in third place with Sonnenwagen from Germany fourth and Neumann from Hungary rounding out the top five.

Western Sydney University in Unlimited 6.0 were the best of the Australian teams, finishing the opening day in eighth place.

This year is the first time the World Solar Challenge has been held at the end of the Australian winter. The edition includes new rules including larger solar panel allocations and smaller batteries, introduced to accommodate the changing solar radiation in the southern stages.

The event continues until 31 August, giving teams just over a week to complete the challenge.