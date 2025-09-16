People on the move: Pacific Energy, SEC, ACF and more

Pacific Energy has appointed Mike Hall as chief executive officer (CEO) with incumbent Jamie Cullen to step down from the role following 10 years of service.

Hall, who is currently the chief operating officer (COO), will assume the role of CEO from 1 October 2025. Cullen will remain with Pacific until 31 October 2025.

The Smart Energy Council (SEC) has appointed Andrew Dickson as Senior Advisor – South Australia. Dickson has also been SEC board member since February 2022.

TasNetworks has named Richard Sheather as project director for the North West Transmission Developments (NWTD).

Sheather is responsible for the overall delivery of the NWTD portfolio, an upgrade of Tasmania’s electricity transmission network that is now in the final stages of planning.

Former federal Greens leader Adam Bandt has been announced as the Australian Conservation Foundation’s (ACF) next CEO.

Bandt will commence in the role in January 2026. Kelly O’Shanassy, who has led the organisation for 11 years, will remain CEO until the end of this year.

Queensland-based energy technology group EcoJoule Energy has appointed three new executives to support its national and international expansion strategy.

Philip Keogan has been named Strategic Advisor Growth; Martin Cottrell head of Technical Sales; and Kieran Thompson customer service manager.