WA gentailer plans 2 GW wind, solar and battery hub

State-owned gentailer Synergy is seeking planning approval for the 2 GW Tathra renewable energy project that is to combine up to 500 MW of solar alongside 1 GW of wind capacity and 500 MW of battery energy storage in Western Australia’s mid-west region.

The development application released for comment by the Shire of Carnamah shows the estimated $4.5 billion (USD 2.95 billion) Tahtra project is proposed for an almost 16,000-hectare site near the small town of Eneabba, about 300 kilometres north of the state capital Perth.

In planning documents, Synergy says co-locating wind and solar generation on the same site will enable shared use of infrastructure, such as grid connections and substations, and reduce both environmental impact and project costs.

“By integrating wind, solar, and BESS, the project aims to maximise the value of the project site, reflect the outcomes of technical investigations, achieve construction economies of scale, and optimise the use of network and asset infrastructure,” it said.

Synergy said the integrated approach “delivers a more flexible, efficient, and reliable electricity supply” that supports Western Australia’s future renewable energy goals.

Western Australia’s remaining coal-fired power stations are set to be retired by 2030, and because the state’s grid is isolated, it relies on internal resources to ensure it has the system services, and storage needs, to meet demand requirements.

Synergy said the Tathra proposal will “contribute significantly to the state’s renewable energy future” and is part of its ongoing development of renewable energy assets, including the Kwinana and Collie battery energy storage systems, the 40 MW Greenough River Solar Farm, and a fleet of large-scale wind assets.

The Tathra project is expected to connect into the South-West Interconnected System (SWIS) via Western Power’s 330 kV Eneabba to Three Springs transmission lines that traverse the project site.

Whilst the specific design is yet to be finalised, Synergy said it plans to build Tathra in stages with the solar farm to comprise an estimated 1 million PV panels spread across approximately 1,000 hectares.

The panels will be installed in areas identified by landowners as of low agricultural value and Synergy said the design will allow for agricultural activities to continue after construction.

The development application for the project is now open for public comment. Synergy said the project will go through Western Australia’s Development Assessment Panel pathway given the value of the works and will also be referred to the state’s Environmental Protection Authority. It will also seek approval under the federal Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.