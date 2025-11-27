Distributed energy resources test lab opens in Western Australia

Western Australia (WA) distribution network service provider (DNSP) Western Power has launched the state’s first distributed energy resources (DER) test lab at its Forrestdale, Perth depot to trial how rooftop solar, batteries, electric vehicles (EVs) and smart appliances can interact with and support grid services.

Insights from the trial will inform Project Jupiter, a WA initiative led by Western Power in partnership with WA gentailer Synergy, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and the WA Department of Energy and Economic Diversification (DEED).

Project Jupitor aims to develop a technical system, customer pathways, value frameworks and regulatory settings to integrate and coordinate DER at scale through virtual power plants (VPPs) in WA and aims by 2028 to have all newly connected solar and battery systems visible to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) and be VPP enabled.

Western Power Executive Manager Transition and Sustainability Matt Cheney said the lab gives energy partners a space to address the technical challenges of integrating DER into a network that was not designed for two-way energy flows.

“As more solar, batteries and EVs connect, it is vital they do so safely and in a way that enables participation in opportunities such as virtual power plants, allowing customers to unlock more value from their assets while supporting the energy transition,” Mr Cheney said.

A practical and collaborative way to overcome barriers to DER integration, Cheney added the lab will play a vital role in ensuring Western Power and it’s partners get the technical settings for DER orchestration that can support customer participation in the energy transition at scale.

The controlled environment lab will test rooftop solar, battery systems, EVs and smart appliances alongside dynamic connection approaches that enable solar and battery systems to export more energy when the network can support it and scale back energy when capacity is constrained.

As of 12 November 2025 the CER reports WA has 551,271 rooftop solar installations operating representing 40% of households, and from 1 July 2025, 10,575 home battery systems are installed, with the total figure above 20,000.