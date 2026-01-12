Line locks in equipment supply deal for Tasmanian green hydrogen project

Queensland company Line Hydrogen has locked in a pre-purchase order agreement with Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co. (Guofuhee) to supply hydrogen production equipment and services for its George Town green hydrogen project being developed in Tasmania.

The agreement includes the supply of a full set of core equipment, including electrolysers, hydrogen refuelling stations, and gas container units. Guofuhee, which has also secured a 14% stake in Brisbane-headquartered Line, will also provide installation, commissioning, training, and operation and maintenance services.

The equipment is destined for Line’s proposed green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility planned for Bell Bay on the outskirts of George Town in Tasmania’s northeast.

The project, that secured local government approval in 2023, is to include 7.6 MW of electrolyser capacity with power sourced from Climate Capital’s neighbouring 5 MW Bell Bay Solar Farm, that came online in late 2023.

Originally planned for commissioning in late 2025, the George Town green hydrogen project is yet to break ground, but Line said it will be capable of producing almost 1,500 kilograms of green hydrogen daily for use in local industries, including transport.

“The George Town project represents a scalable, low-capital approach designed for replication across Australia’s major heavy haulage routes,” the company said. “With an emphasis on regional production hubs, this model aims to supply green hydrogen within a 300 kilometre radius of each production site.”

Line is also looking at establishing production hubs in central west New South Wales and southeast Queensland.

“The long-term goal is to establish a network of production hubs along Australia’s key heavy transport corridors,” the company said.

The new agreement with Guofuhee will see the two companies jointly advance the George Town project.

While the deal still hinges on a formal purchase order, Guofuhee said it is a significant milestone in its push into the Australian green hydrogen market.

The company said leveraging Line’s local resources will accelerate the expansion of its presence in Australia and the wider Oceania region, helping to promote its equipment technology and full-chain services.