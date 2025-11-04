Brighte bags $40 million CEFC grant to boost consumer energy resources loans

Australian green lender Brighte has secured $40 million (USD 26 million) from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) under the federal government’s household energy upgrades fund (HEUF), to support the roll out of $150 million worth of consumer energy resources (CER) across Australia.

Brighte will use the backing to offer discounted green loans to eligible households for solar and battery systems, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and energy-efficient heating and cooling.

Brighte Founder and Chief Executive Officer Katherine McConnell said the CEFC funding gives Brighte’s vendor partners certainty and support they need to grow their businesses, reach more customers, and deliver the clean energy solutions that households are demanding.

A new discounted green loan product expected to launch in November 2025 will offer an introductory promotional rate of 6.99%, with terms ranging from 2 to 10 years, with loans available for between $2,000 and $55,000, with fortnightly repayments and flexible options including lump sum payments.

To date, Brighte has provided more than $2 billion in sustainable finance to support over 200,000 Australian households, unlocking an estimated $600 million in bill savings. The new CEFC-backed green loan will further scale this impact.