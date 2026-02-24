ASE plans PEG mounting system for 400 MW solar farm

Renewables developer Australian Solar Enterprises (ASE) has lodged plans for its Tumuruu solar and battery energy storage project for assessment under the federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The EPBC process aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities. Projects must satisfy the necessary criteria before being granted development permission.

The proposed Tumuruu renewable energy facility, to be built on a 673-hectare site just north of the town of Blackbutt in Queensland’s South Burnett region, includes a 400 MW solar farm supported by a 2,000 MWh battery energy storage system featuring grid-forming inverters. The facility would connect to the electricity grid via two existing 275 kV high-voltage transmission lines that cross the project site.

The land is currently being used to graze cattle and Brisbane-headquartered ASE said agricultural activities are expected to resume on site following construction of the solar farm.

The developer said the PV power plant, that secured local council approval in 2024, will cover just 286 hectares of the site and be developed using a ground-mounted, fixed-pitch racking system that ensures minimal disturbance and supports fast installation.

ASE said it is looking at the PEG racking solution developed by German manufacturer Jurchen Technology but noted the final mounting system will be confirmed during the detailed engineering phase, to “allow flexibility for evolving PV technologies and final geotechnical conditions.”

“We are proposing a low-profile, high density solar solution that will limit visual impact and conserve agricultural land whilst delivering benefits to the community,” ASE said.

Jurchen’s PEG system comprises a top plate, ground plate and steel rod that is approximately 1.0 m in height. The solar panels are seated on the frame and secured in place. The lightweight system is self-stabilising, negating the need for concrete footings and ensuring minimal ground disturbance.

ASE said the simplified installation approach also “reduces construction complexity and requires fewer materials, which will reduce supply, logistics and installation time by up to 40% compared to conventional alternatives.”

The developer is also seeking to simplify the installation process for the battery energy storage system and inverters, looking at using an engineered screw-pile footing system developed by Queensland-based BMSA Footing Solutions.

BMSA’s StumpRite system uses steel screw-piles installed into the ground to form a stable, load-bearing platform, “typically requiring limited excavation and reducing construction impacts compared to full concrete slab foundations.”