Trina Solar presents ‘fully recyclable’ 645 W PV module

Trina Solar claims it has developed the world’s first “fully recyclable” 645 W PV module with 20.7% efficiency. It made the panel with interlayer separation reagents, chemical etching technology, and wet chemical silver extraction tech.

Image: Trina Solar

From pv magazine Global

Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar has unveiled what it claims is “the world’s first fully recycled” crystalline silicon module. The panel has an efficiency of 20.7% and a power output exceeding 645 W.

“The recycled PV module uses n-type TOPCon technology and has a golden-size design,” the company said in a statement. “[We] made the breakthrough with its innovative self-developed recycling technology, using materials including silicon, sliver, aluminum frames, and glass recovered from waste modules.”

The company said its innovative techniques include interlayer separation reagents, chemical etching technology, and wet chemical silver extraction technology, but it did not provide additional technical details.

Trina Solar has applied for 37 patents in the field of PV module recycling.

