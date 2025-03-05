Sumitomo Electric launches vanadium redox flow battery with 30-year lifespan

Sumitomo Electric’s new system comes in three versions, providing up to 10 hours of storage. It achieves improvements in output and energy density, through component enhancements, thereby reducing cost and physical footprint.

Image: Sumitomo Electric

From ESS News

Japanese manufacturer Sumitomo Electric has released a new vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) suitable for a variety of long-duration configurations.

Unveiled at Energy Storage North America (ESNA), held in San Diego from February 25–27, 2025, the system applies “newly developed long-life materials” which allows for a 30-year operational lifespan. Such a lifespan, which is subject to proper maintenance, enhances the system’s long-term cost effectiveness, the manufacturer said.

Long operational lifespan is one of the key advantages of VRFBs, in addition to its high recyclability and strong safety credentials. In VRFBs, energy capacity (liquid electrolyte) and power output (cells) are decoupled and can be scaled separately. This design also reduces wear and tear on components, which contributes to a longer operational life.

