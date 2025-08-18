Tindo presents new 475 W full-black residential solar panel

Adelaide-based manufacturer Tindo Solar said its latest Walara product, based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) N-type technology, is available in a 440 W version and a 475 W panel that is an all-black, seamless product.

The manufacturer said the new Walara G4P 475 W all-black panel has a power conversion efficiency of 21.9& while the 440 W panel features an efficiency of 22.6%.

“Both new panels are the most powerful rooftop solar panels yet produced in Australia,” Tindo said. “The N-type cell chemistry means more power, and the format sees the inclusion of a slightly larger solar cell and an increase in busbar from 10 to 16 which increases efficiency.”

The 440 W version measures 1,722 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weighs 21 kg. Its open-circuit voltage is 39.99 V and the short-circuit current is 13.9 A. The larger panel measures 1,910 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weighs 23.5 kg. The open-circuit voltage is 43.92 V and the short-circuit current is 13.68 A.

The panel is housed in an anodised aluminum alloy frame and 3.2 mm of tempered glass. Its junction box has an IP68 rating and Tindo said the Walara panels are independently tested for cyclone, hail, damp heat and a thermal range of -40˚ to 85˚ Celsius.

The manufacturer offers a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty that guarantees power output will be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

Tindo Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson said the new Clean Energy Council -approved Walara panels are a product of the company’s in-house engineering and R&D effort, combined with input from installer partners, external research teams and the best technology from global supply chains.

“We service the premium solar panel market, which means our design and engineering teams have built the best reliability, efficiency and durability into these Walara panels,” he said. “The development of the two latest panels in the Walara series is a direct reflection of the feedback shared by our customers.”

The Walara 440 W solar panel is available now for order through Tindo’s distribution partners while the 475 W black solar panel will be available from next month.

The launch of the new panels follows last week’s announcement that Tindo has secured $34.5 million (USD 22.34 million) in federal government funding to upgrade its Adelaide manufacturing facility and boost solar module production from 20 MW to 180 MW per year.

Tindo said the upgrade of the Mawson Lakes facility will introduce advanced automation and enable production of premium N-type modules tailored for Australian conditions.

The funding, part of the federal government’s $1 billion Solar Sunshot program, includes a feasibility study for a future gigafactory capable of producing 1 GW of solar panels annually.