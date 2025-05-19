Australian-made panel tops consumer group’s product test

Tindo Solar said its 410 w Karra panel has been ranked the best-performing rooftop solar module in Australia in the latest update of consumer group Choice’s comparative analysis of major PV brands and models.

South Australia-based PV manufacturer Tindo also said its panel was the only module among the 15 rooftop solar panels tested to match the manufacturer’s power output claim.

The solar panel reviews conducted by Choice cover panels from major brands with the product tests examining the manufacturing quality of the panels, and how well they match their claimed power output.

Tindo, which operates a manufacturing facility at Mawson Lakes in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, said its 410 W Karra panel scored the only ‘excellent measured power output’ rating in the test and achieved an overall 92% ‘expert rating,’ well clear of the 80% scored by the second-placed panel.

The Choice power output test revealed the 410 W monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar panel delivered 417 W, while the other solar panels in the review produced less than the manufacturer’s claimed output.

Tindo Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson said the product review is a validation of the company’s in-house research, design, and engineering efforts.

“With a workforce of 60 people, we design and build a solar panel that competes with the best in the world,” he said. “Choice’s recognition of our panel is a great outcome for the company and for the customers who invest in an Australian-made, premium product.”

Petterson said the company’s engineering and manufacturing efforts mean it is well placed to satisfy a growing demand for greater quality and longevity from solar modules.

“We’ve always made a panel that can withstand Australia’s unique climate,” he said. “We believe that a panel must have a long life to be able to abate the CO2 that was used making and shipping the product.”

The Karra panel that earned top spot in the Choice product review is the eighth generation of solar module produced by Tindo. It has since been superseded by the 430 W Walara panel. Featuring n-type cell technology and a conversion efficiency of 22%, Tindo said the Walara “includes the same level of quality control as its predecessor while producing better performance.”