Smartbox presents 100% autonomous cleaning robot

Spanish manufacturer Smartbox has unveiled an autonomous panel-cleaning robot. It comes with two plug-and-play batteries, each with 4.5 hours of battery life. The robot is available in two versions: one capable of cleaning 400 m2/hour, approximately 2,000 solar panels, and another capable of cleaning 600 m2/hour, approximately 3,500-4,000 panels.

Smartbox said it cleans dry and with water. It offers monitoring via 4G technology and its ultrasound technology cleans the profiles of the modules. It also uses a high-precision camera to guide it to identify the end of the panel.

The company, which ships worldwide, said the unit weighs 19 kg, and the brushes are removable so it can be moved to any type of roof. It can withstand slopes of up to 40 degrees.

From pv magazine Spain