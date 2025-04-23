EnergyCo gives green light to unlock 3.65 GW of clean energy projects

Four projects totalling 3.65 GW of clean energy generation capacity, including an 800 MW solar farm and 300 MW battery storage system at the Dinawan Energy Hub (DEH), have been granted the right to connect to new transmission lines in the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) of New South Wales (NSW).

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) completed testing on the western section of the 900 kilometres EnergyConnect transmission project, which passes through the South West REZ, paving the way for announcing successful tenders.

Along with the Sydney-headquartered Spark Renewables 2 GW DEH, the NSW government’s REZ coordinator, EnergyCo has also granted access rights to wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects developed by Sydney-based Origin Energy and Someva Renewables in partnership with AGL Energy Hubs, and Germany-headquartered BayWa r.e Project Australia.

EnergyCo chief executive Hannah McCaughey said there had been strong interest from industry in the South West REZ access rights tender.

“The access scheme will also ensure we make the best use of new power lines, to put downward pressure on energy bills for everyone in NSW,” McCaughey said.

“The first projects are expected to come online from 2027 to 2030, which will help keep the lights on and secure our energy future.”

Combined, the projects can produce the equivalent of the annual power needs of 1.6 million homes, and the 700 MW of BESS is capable of powering 300,000 households during peak demand.

Origin Energy Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria said securing transmission acess rights for its development represents another major step in Origin’s commitment to add 4-5 GW of renewables and storage to its porfolio, alongside approximately $1.7 billion being invested in large scale battery storage projects currently under construction.

The maximum capacity of each project is 1,460 MW at Sydney-based Origin Energy’s Yanco Delta wind farm, 832.1 MW at Sydney-based Someva/AGL Energy Hubs Pottinger (wind and BESS) Energy Park, and 262.3 MW at Germany-headquartered BayWa r.e’s Bullawah Wind Farm.

AGL General Manager Power Development Travis Hughes said the Pottinger Energy Park forms part of AGL’s ambition to add 12 GW of new renewable generation and firming by the end of 2035.

“Following our engagement with the local community, including First Nations Groups, the Park has strong support and is set to deliver a major boost to the Riverina economy,” Hughes said.

NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the South West REZ is expected to drive more than $17 billion in private investment in solar, wind and energy storage projects, and this landmark tender shows the high interest in investing in NSW.

“These projects will help ensure NSW has enough renewable energy generation and storage when coal-fired power stations retire. They also give certainty to host-communities, who will directly benefit from the fees paid by these companies to connect to the REZ,” Sharpe said.

The access fees paid by the projects will fund community benefits programs, including $26 million over 30 years from the Pottinger Energy Hub, host and neighbour payments, and broader economic stimulus through new job and business creation.

Located near Jerilderie in the New South Wales (NSW) Riverina region, 620 kilometres southwest of Sydney, the Dinawan Energy Hub hybrid project will have an estimated 1.7 million solar modules and 200 wind turbines, which in addition to its solar and BESS, will generate 1,200 MW.