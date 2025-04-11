NSW launches guide to help navigate REZ development

A new guide has been released to help landowners navigate their potential role in the 4.5 GW-6 GW Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ) and understand the possibilities and challenges of hosting utility-scale solar farms, battery energy storage systems, wind turbines or transmission infrastructure.

The guide specifically targets landowners impacted by the development of the CWO REZ but has application for any agribusiness engaging with energy companies proposing clean energy development near or on their property.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said farmers are keen to understand how things work practically and what their options are as renewable energy development continues.

“By equipping farmers and their communities with that knowledge, this guide aims to help landholders navigate the transition, so we can get the right thing in the right place, built in the right way.”

Produced by NSW Farmers in collaboration with the Queensland Farmers Federation (QFF) and the NSW government, the NSW Renewable Energy and Transmission Guide includes information to support landowners negotiating a hosting agreement with renewable energy developers.

NSW Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the guide will assist farmers to navigate the opportunities and challenges.

“It will help landholders understand the potential impacts of development and their rights and responsibilities as well as how to maximise land productivity and benefit from new investment in the region,” Moriarty said.

The guide also outlines the processes involved in transmission design, planning and delivery and information about each party’s roles, rights and responsibilities.

The NSW Independent Agriculture Commissioner Alison Stone highlighted the opportunity to drought-proof farms and diversity income with clean energy infrastructure.

“By working together to integrate renewables responsibly, we can not only safeguard our farms but also unlock new streams of income, creating a sustainable, thriving agricultural landscape for generations to come,” she said.

The guide stems from an agreement between NSW Farmers, REZ infrastructure planner EnergyCo, and the REZ network operator ACEREZ, which is a consortium of Spain-headquartered clean energy developers ACCIONA and COBRA, and NSW distribution network operator (DNSP) Endeavour Energy.

NSW Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe said the guide will be a go-to resource for individuals, businesses and communities as they seek information about the REZ.

The CWO REZ is expected to attract up to $20 billion (USD 12.4 billion) in private investment to the region by 2030, creating 5,000 construction jobs and opportunities for local suppliers.

The NSW government is also investing $128 million in communities which host the CWO REZ, through grants for community groups and councils.

The CWO REZ is the state’s first REZ centred by Dubbo and Dunedoo, and Gulgong, Mudgee, Wellington and Gilgandra.

Transmission lines for the REZ will span 240 kilometres, with the easement taking in 0.04% of the total agricultural land in the four impacted local government areas.

The guide will be available in print and on the NSW Farmers website.