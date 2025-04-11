EnergyConnect transmission project first phase now operational

The transfer of renewable energy between New South Wales (NSW) South Australia (SA) and Victoria is close following Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) testing on the western section of the 900 kilometres EnergyConnect transmission project.

AEMO confirmed the line could now safely transfer 150 MW, with the transfer capacity able to rise to 800 MW when stage 2 of the project is completed. It has also forecast EnergyConnect could unlock as much as 1,800 MW of renewable energy generation across the renewable energy zones it will pass through in each state, including the South-West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in NSW.

The western section is a 135 kilometre transmission line from the Buronga substation in NSW, located 1,000 kilometres west of Sydney, to the South Australia border, and a 24 kilometre link from Buronga to Red Cliffs in Victoria.

Sydney-headquartered Transgrid and its Melbourne-headquartered construction partner Elecnor Australia are completing the larger 700 kilometre NSW section of the project, while Adelaide-headquartered ElectraNet has delivered the 200 kilometre section of the interconnector to Robertstown in South Australia.

Transgrid Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said the vital interconnector links lower cost renewable energy from South Australia and Victoria to consumers in NSW, generating more competition in the wholesale energy market and ensuring customers benefit from the lowest possible prices.

“By strengthening connections between states, we’re building a more resilient network, providing greater flexibility for network operators and a more stable energy supply even during disruptions,” Redman said.

EnergyConnect is the first interconnector to directly link NSW and SA.

ElectraNet Chief Executive Officer Simon Emms said EnergyConnect is a transformational project for the state.

“The interconnector strengthens South Australia’s position as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy and enhances our ability to export our abundance of renewable energy resources,” Emms said.

“The project will significantly strengthen the state’s electricity network and will help make power more reliable, affordable and sustainable for South Australian consumers.”