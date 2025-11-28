Connected and islandable microgrid project launched in New South Wales

A collaboration of electricity distribution network service provider (DNSP) Essential Energy, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and industry cooperative research centre RACE for 2030, is focussed on the development of connected and islandable microgrids within the Australian distribution network.

Aimed at enhancing the integration of distributed energy resources (DER) and consumer energy resources (CER), the researchers also hope to improve security of supply, reduce costs related to network augmentation and maintenance, and promote economic activity.

UNSW Project Chief Investigator Mike Roberts said this project offers a unique opportunity to uncover valuable insights into the social, technical, and regulatory factors shaping microgrid deployment, paving the way for smarter and more sustainable energy solutions.

“This initiative enables us to explore innovative solutions for energy distribution while addressing the challenges of integrating microgrids into the broader system,” Roberts said.

The research builds upon the foundation of the Essential Energy’s accelerated roll-out of reliability-driven microgrids. The project will analyse regulatory barriers, community motivations, expectations and responses to microgrid technologies in two pilot areas.

Essential Energy Network Strategy and Future Networks Head Cory Urquhart said by collaborating with UNSW and key stakeholders the aim is to uncover strategies that drive sustainability, improve energy security, and help shape a more adaptive regulatory framework.

The goal is to shape best practices for community engagement and inform future regulatory approaches for microgrid projects.

A UNSW statement said the research helps develop insights and policy recommendations to support networks, which will help overcome existing barriers and increase stakeholder understanding of network-led microgrids.

The researchers will assess strategies and sentiment toward DER and microgrids, propose effective engagement strategies, and provide actionable recommendations for regulatory changes.

Insights will be used to inform requests for regulatory waivers and rule changes to enable future projects aiming for long-term impact, by 2034, to be a catalyst for broader DER adoption, enhanced community engagement, and improved microgrid projects across Australia.

In the short-term (to 2030), it is hoped to see reduced rooftop solar curtailment, and the elimination of regulatory barriers for DNSPs.

Essential Energy defines islandable microgrids as combining elements of both grid-connected and off-grid microgrids and can switch between the two modes as needed, and are suited to regional, rural and remote communities with intermittent grid supply, industrial complexes looking to optimise energy costs and resilience, and integrating more renewable energy sources while maintaining grid stability.