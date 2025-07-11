Benefits sharing guide launched for communities in renewable energy zones

Sydney-headquartered energy advocacy group Community Power Agency (CPA) has released a guide for communities hosting multiple renewable energy projects to promote legacy outcomes in regional areas of Australia.

Community benefit sharing programs designed to guarantee renewable energy projects contribute to the wellbeing and future of regions that host them, are estimated by the Clean Energy Council to be worth $213 million (USD 140 million) by 2030 and $1.9 billion by 2050.

Community Power Agency Director Kim Mallee said the guide can direct funds to tackle long term challenges and create lasting benefits such as social services or community housing.

“Energy projects bring real investment into regional areas, but without coordination, we risk wasting the opportunity,” Mallee said.

The Guide to Regional Benefit Sharing offers regional community groups, councils and industry a blueprint for coordinating how community benefit sharing programs from renewable energy developments are delivered to host communities.

Community Power Agency Community Development Project Manager Claudia Hodge said the organisation has seen communities run out of local small grant ideas while facing big-picture challenges in health, housing, or infrastructure.

“This guide shows how pooling resources across projects, and empowering communities to manage those resources can open up new possibilities for greater, longer-lasting outcomes,” Hodge said.

The guide emphasises how to design and implement effective tailored regional benefit sharing programs, including how to address engagement fatigue, and First Nations self-determination.

“Communities are being asked to consult again and again on one project after another, and their individual benefit sharing initiatives, so strategic coordination helps reduce that burden, and gives people a stronger voice, whilst minimising engagement fatigue,” Mallee said.

“We always hear that renewables will bring regional renewal, but that’s only true if we’re intentional about how we invest in these communities.”