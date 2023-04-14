Top PV module manufacturers by shipment volume in 2022

From pv magazine Global

TrendForce says in a new report that the top six module manufacturers in 2022 shipped around 205 GW to 211 GW of PV panels, accounting for 76% to 78% of 270 GW of module demand last year.

All of the main manufacturers are based in China. Longi Solar took the first spot with 45 GW to 47 GW, followed by Trina Solar with around 43 GW and JinkoSolar with 42 GW to 43 GW. JA Solar came in fourth with 39.75 GW, followed by Canadian Solar with 21.1 GW, and Risen Energy with 16 GW.

High-power, large-format modules dominated the market last year, according to TrendForce. With advancements in n-type technology, 210 mm products have already become mainstream and will continue to rule the market, said the research firm.

As of the first quarter of 2023, cumulative shipments of 210 mm modules have exceeded 120 GW, and the power of 210 mm n-type modules has surpassed 700 W. TrendForce estimates that large-format wafers, cells, and modules will account for more than 90% of the total production capacity, with 210 mm modules accounting for nearly 60% of the total production capacity.

The market share of large-format wafers might increase from 83.45% in 2022 to 95.74% in 2023, according to TrendForce.

“In 2023, the production capacity for large-format wafers will hit 792.4 GW, showing a stronger tendency toward larger formats, while 210 mm wafer production capacity will hit 320.8 GW, increasing by 74.6%, with a market share of 38.76%,” it said in a statement.

As for cells, large-format units will reportedly reach 822.3 GW in 2023, or 94.99% of the total capacity. The market share of 210 mm cells may reach 67.9%, with a capacity of 587.75 GW, an 83.7% increase from 2022.

On the module front, large-format PV panels may reach 767 GW with a market share of around 90%, TrendForce said.

“Among them, 210 mm module capacity will reach 508 GW, a 68.14% increase from 2022, with a market share of 59.62%, indicating continued strong growth,” it concluded.