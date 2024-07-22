Sunswap rolling out PV-powered transport refrigeration

From pv magazine Global

Sunswap has launched Endurance, a purpose-built, solar and battery-powered transport refrigeration unit (TRU) that allows for frozen, chilled and multi-temperature configurations. It is described as a shift away from legacy diesel technology for cold storage transport. It was co-developed in house with customers, maintenance technicians, and suppliers, according to Sunswap.

Lightweight solar panels with high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon cells are integrated into the trailer roof to provide supplementary charging to the batteries. There are four lithium iron phosphate battery sizes. The lightest is 20-25% lighter than the lightest diesel equivalent, whereas the heaviest configuration is 1.2% heavier than the diesel equivalent.

To date 25 trials exposing the system to a variety of conditions, such as long-haul frozen deliveries and frequent door openings, have been undertaken by the likes of Danish freight company DFDS, U.K.-based Tesco and Freshlinc Spalding, as well Dutch logistics company Müller Fresh Food Logistics.

A trial with DFDS resulted in 22 hours of frozen cooling on a single charge over two days, according to Sunswap, while Müller reportedly achieved 100% solar-powered operation throughout the trial period.

Reduced emissions and reduced operational costs during the trial periods have led to commercial orders from several participants, including DFDS and UK-based Samworth Brothers.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding beyond the U.K. market into Benelux. In countries like the Netherlands, there is strong interest in sustainable transport solutions, according to Sunswap. Earlier this year, it announced a 12-month trial with Netherlands-based TIP Group.