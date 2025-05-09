Canadian Solar debuts 660 W TOPCon solar panel with 24.4% efficiency

Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadia Solar has presented a new TOPCon solar modules series. The TOPBiHiKu6 CS6.2 modules are designed for utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications and are set sold from August, the company said in a statement.
“Canadian Solar’s new N-type high power module enhances project economics, offering up to 90% bifaciality, an optimized temperature coefficient (-0.28%/°C) which enables up to 2% lower balance of system costs, and up to 5% reduction in LCOE compared to today’s standard TOPCon PV modules,” it stated.
The 66-cell modules measure 2,384 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 32.3 kg.
The new products are available in seven versions with power output ranging from 630 W to 660 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 23.3% to 24.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 48.8 V and 50.4 V and the short-circuit current is from 16.22 A to 16.55 A.
Among the standout features is a low power temperature coefficient of -0.28%/°C, enabling the modules to sustain strong performance in hot climates. Coupled with a bifaciality rate of up to 85%, the modules are well-suited for deployment in high-albedo environments, the company said.
The CS6.2 modules are backed by a 12-year product warranty, along with a guaranteed power degradation of no more than 1% in the first year and a maximum of 0.4% annually over the subsequent 30 years.
Canadian Solar credits five core technological advancements for the module’s performance gains; A new metallisation printing process reducing front-side shading losses by 30% and enhancing light capture; optimised sintering techniques lowering recombination resistance losses and reportedly boosting open-circuit voltage by 10 mV; improved rear-side polysilicon structure reducing parasitic absorption and increases bifacial gain.
Additionally, the module incorporates “next-generation” passivation layers and SMBB Ultra multi-busbar technology, which reduces resistance and overall power losses, according to the manufacturer, which also claims its new products can lower the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) by up to 5% and reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs by as much as 2%, resulting in higher project returns.
