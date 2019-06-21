Jinko supplied 351 MW plant in Vietnam

From pv magazine global
Chinese giant JinkoSolar has announced another big Vietnamese module order, just three days after releasing details of a 258 MW mono PERC glass-on-glass contract to supply a PV-wind hybrid project.
Today the Shanghai-based PV manufacturer announced it had supplied the 351 MW modules installed in the Hông Phong solar plant in Vietnam’s Bình Thuận province. A press release announcing the supply deal included no details of the type of modules supplied or the value of the order.
The module contract saw Jinko bank public money, with the product shipped to a development being carried out by Chinese state-owned company Power Construction Corporation of China.
The project was described by Jinko as “one of the largest PV projects in the Asia Pacific region to date” and pv magazine has reported Vietnam is one of the world’s hottest solar markets at the moment as the Ministry of Industry and Trade works around the clock to get an astonishing 90-plus solar projects permitted before a fixed solar FIT expires at the end of this month.
That flood of solar project applications could end up bringing as much as 4 GW or more of generation capacity into Vietnam’s solar pipeline in the space of just five weeks ahead of a change in incentive to a two-year solar tariff pegged to irradiation levels in different regions of the nation.
