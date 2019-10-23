All Energy Australia Day 1

Bigger booths, bigger show, loads of new products on display
With the dust literally setting on freshly constructed booths on the showroom floor, it’s clear that All-Energy 2019 is bigger and slicker than ever.
SMA Australia Managing Director Mark Twidell noted that many companies have enhanced the manner in which they are presenting themselves to the around 8,5000 solar professionals set to descend on the All-Energy tomorrow.
SMA itself has its biggest ever booth in Australia. The company is presenting a host of new products for all market segments for the first time. Check out this quick preview from Marija Maisch of what SMA is unveiling:
https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/2019/10/22/sma-showcases-solutions-for-all-applications-at-all-energy/
Highlights include SMA’s enhanced engineering service offering for large scale project developers, to assist with project modelling and grid connection, and software upgrades to its residential inverters to optimise rooftop array power output in the event of shading.
More on these over the next two days.
Solar Cutters Awards Night
@jonogifford and Paul Z caught up with Jack “Longy” Long at the amazing Solar Cutters Awards Night. Follow us for regular updates on #AllEnergyAU as it kicks off tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/5785ARFbzg
— pv magazine Australia (@pvmagazineoz) October 22, 2019