SMA showcases solutions for all applications at All Energy

All is set for the All-Energy Australia show to kick off in Melbourne tomorrow, and German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology will be there to showcase a new package featuring coordinated PV, storage and digital energy solutions capable of modular expansion for private, commercial and industrial applications – the SMA Energy System.

“Australia has been one of the most important solar markets for SMA globally,” said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of SMA’s Home and Business Solutions. “We have seen the increasing demand on PV systems with more power, lower cost as well as easier installation and commissioning, based on which we have developed the SMA Energy Systems.”

With the 10 kW Sunny Tripower 10.0, SMA presents a three-phase string inverter with the free and automatic shade management SMA ShadeFix. “The intelligent SMA ShadeFix shade management, which is already integrated into SMA Sunny Boy and Sunny Tripower inverters requires no additional installations as with conventional power optimisers and guarantees highest yields,” said Morbach. “With SMA ShadeFix, the system responds effectively to shading and thus optimising the power of solar panels at its best.”

The Sunny Tripower product family was launched in Australia at All-Energy last year. The product was introduced as the manufacturer’s first inverter to directly integrate TS4-R module-level power electronics (MLPE) communication for more cost-effectiveness as well as for easier commissioning and online monitoring.

This year, the new SMA Energy Storage Business will also enjoy the limelight. The manufacturer will be presenting a DC-coupling system for the direct storage of solar power in PV plants featuring the powerful 1,500V DC Sunny Central UP inverter and the new SMA DC-DC converter.

As reported earlier, all inverters in SMA’s Sunny Central range can be manufactured with DC coupling functionality, to allow battery integration into utility-scale solar farms, including the latest and largest product in the range, the 4.6 MW Sunny Central UP. In March, SMA said it had already installed 800 Sunny Central inverters — which come in sizes from 2.2 MW with 1000 V DC, up to 3.0 MW with 1500 V DC input — in utility-scale power stations around Australia.

Another new feature is the 360-degree support for installers, from customer acquisition to system planning, installation and commissioning right through to service. The 360-degree Business Support does not only focus on home and business segments but also benefits large-scale applications, where engineering services and operation & maintenance are included.

In addition, SMA offers the exclusive SMA PowerUP area for their SMA PowerUP Partners and SMA Solar Academy training at the booth. A new supported-network approach to serving the booming residential and commercial rooftop markets, PowerUP has been devised by the Australian arm of SMA and launched earlier this year.

“All Energy event is the perfect opportunity for our local visitors in Australia to find out SMA’s latest PV system technology and comprehensive solutions for all applications,” said Michael Rutt, managing director of SMA Australia. “We are thrilled to showcase the latest innovation from German engineering covering all the three market segments: Home, Business and Large-Scale.”

You can find out all about SMA systems first-hand at All-Energy 2019 at booth MM113 and N113.