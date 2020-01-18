Jinko claims two more efficiency records for bifacial panels

From pv magazine global
Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar says its p-type PERC and n-type HOT bifacial solar modules have achieved conversion efficiencies of 21.82% and 22.49%, respectively.
The world records for their respective technology types, the company said, have been certified by German testing services and certification provider TÜV Rheinland.
Jinko said it was able to improve the panels’ performance by applying a new anti-reflection coating and advanced metallization technologies.
“New Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology was also incorporated into the cell design, which eliminates any inter-cell gap, ensuring high-efficiency and high-reliability while significantly improving the modules’ appearance,” the company added. No further technical details were revealed.
JinkoSolar and TÜV Rheinland began to jointly develop a standardized testing method for bifacial modules in 2017.
