Jinko unveils new 610 W solar panels

From pv magazine global
Chinese PV module maker JinkoSolar unveiled its new 610 W Tiger Pro TR solar modules on Saturday at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai.
The manufacturer said that the new panels are based on its n-type TOPCon monocrystalline cell tech, which boast a 24.79% conversion efficiency rate. The modules has a reported efficiency of 22.3%, with a 78-cell design. The company did not reveal any other technical details.
In an earlier statement, JinkoSolar said the new PV modules are based on HOT design and tunnel-oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) tech. It applied several technologies to reach the reported cell efficiency level, including an advanced diffusion system, surface passivation, and an advanced anti-reflection technique. Material upgrades were also integrated into the cell process, the company said.
“The record-breaking monocrystalline silicon solar cell will be gradually applied to product production,” JinkoSolar said in mid-July.
In addition to the new 610 W panels, the company also presented a new BIPV module series with power output of 550 W. Its new “PV + Architecture” line is available in different colors and levels of translucence, the manufacturer said, without revealing any other product details.
In June, JinkoSolar VP Dany Qian told pv magazine that the Pro Tiger module series will become the company’s main revenue contributor in 2022, surpassing its Tiger 475 W panels. The Pro Tiger series of PV modules was unveiled in mid-May.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.