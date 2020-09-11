Heating up the heterojunction-LID discussion

From pv magazine global

For many, heterojunction (HJT) technology represents the future of silicon PV. But even as the technology gears up for mainstream production, concerns remain about the degradation mechanisms which could affect the long-term performance of such cells in the field.

“A successful increase in SHJ [silicon heterojunction] uptake will depend largely upon the ability of the cells to maintain the excellent surface passivation instrumental to their high efficiencies, over the lifetime of the panels,” said scientists at Australia’s University of New South Wales (UNSW). “Thus, it is imperative that the long-term stability of SHJs is properly understood and potential power loss mechanisms are identified and mitigated.”

Previous studies have noted both degradation and subsequent recovery mechanisms affect cell passivation layers on exposure to light and heat. While the physics behind the mechanisms is not well understood, it is generally accepted the presence of hydrogen plays a key role.

Light and dark annealing

The UNSW group exposed commercially-available HJT cells to varying levels of temperature between 25 and 180 degrees Celsius and to light intensity of 1-40 kWh/m² over different timeframes. Full details of the experiments can be found in the paper Investigation of light-induced degradation in N-Type silicon heterojunction solar cells during illuminated annealing at elevated temperatures, published in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells and on the ScienceDirect website.