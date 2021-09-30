APsystems reveals dual microinverter it claims to be most world’s most powerful

From pv magazine Global

China-based inverter manufacturer APsystems has unveiled a single-phase microinverter for both residential and commercial PV projects, which it claims is the most powerful dual-module microinverter in the world.

Based on an entirely new architecture, the DS3 inverter is available in three versions with power outputs of 730, 880, and 960 VA. “The DS3 series is designed to be paired with virtually any choice of PV module type and size, including 60 and 72-cell modules, 120 and 144-split-cell modules, as well as bifacial modules,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The device has a size of 262x218x41.2mm and a weight of 2.6kg. It features an efficiency of 97% and a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency of 96.5%.

The new product relies on two input channels with independent MPPT and its nominal MPPT efficiency is 99.5%. It also features standard MC4 connectors with an IP67 enclosure rating.

“The inverter is built with 20% fewer components and offers reduced logistics costs, faster installation, improved communication, and connection features,” APsystems stated, noting that the device is also compatible with its QS1 and YC600 microinverters, as well as ECU-R, ECU-C and ECU-B gateway devices. The inverter will be sold starting from the fourth quarter of this year and is being showcased at Solar Solutions International, which is currently being held in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.