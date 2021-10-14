Risen showcases n-type solar panel with output of 700 W

From pv magazine Global
Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has launched its most powerful solar module at Intersolar in Munich, Germany.
The 132-cell NewT@N panel is based on 210 mm n-type monocrystalline multi busbars cells with a half-cut design.
The bifacial module can reach a power output of up to 703.6 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.08%, the company’s head of distribution, Juan Molinero García, told pv magazine. “Both results were confirmed by TÜV SÜD in Germany.”
The module is available in five versions with a power output ranging from 680 to 700 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.9 and 22.5%. The open-circuit voltage is between 46.70 and 47.17 V and the short-circuit current is between 18.17 and 18.53 A. “The product shares the same features of the Titan series, such as low voltage and high current,” Molinero García went on to say.
The panel measures 2,384 x 1,303 x 35 mm and weighs in at 35 kg. It is built with a white backsheet, low iron, tempered anti-reflective glass and an anodised aluminium alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius.
The bifacial comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. “The module will be produced starting from the second quarter of next year,” Molinero García stated.
Risen launched its first high-power product in May 2020. The company operates several manufacturing facilities in China and is currently developing a 3 GW cell and module factory in Malaysia.
