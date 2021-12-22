Japanese giant to increase its green hydrogen production out of Brisbane

In the new year, Japanese oil giant Eneos will begin producing up to 20 kilograms of green hydrogen daily at its Bulwer Island site in Brisbane. In terms of annual production, that equates to 7,300 kg per year, if production runs everyday through the year.
The company will produce this green hydrogen using its own patented electrolysis technology, powered from renewable energy generated by a dedicated onsite 250 kW solar system. The hydrogen will be produced in the form of methylcyclohexane (MCH), allowing it to be stored and transported as a liquid before being converted back to hydrogen in Japan.
In partnership with Japanese engineering company Chiyoda Corporation and the Queensland University of Technology, Eneos began its Queensland-based green hydrogen technology demonstrations in 2018.
The company, which holds about 50% market share of petrol sales in Japan, already owns petroleum tankers, storage tanks and refineries used for export, which are expected to be used as the hydrogen supply chain develops.
Earlier this year, Eneos also announced it would develop a 204 MW solar farm in western Queensland in partnership with fellow Japanese company Sojitz, which is reportedly set to make the production if its MCH more efficient.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.