Japanese giant to increase its green hydrogen production out of Brisbane

In the new year, Japanese oil giant Eneos will begin producing up to 20 kilograms of green hydrogen daily at its Bulwer Island site in Brisbane. In terms of annual production, that equates to 7,300 kg per year, if production runs everyday through the year.

The company will produce this green hydrogen using its own patented electrolysis technology, powered from renewable energy generated by a dedicated onsite 250 kW solar system. The hydrogen will be produced in the form of methylcyclohexane (MCH), allowing it to be stored and transported as a liquid before being converted back to hydrogen in Japan.

In partnership with Japanese engineering company Chiyoda Corporation and the Queensland University of Technology, Eneos began its Queensland-based green hydrogen technology demonstrations in 2018.

The company, which holds about 50% market share of petrol sales in Japan, already owns petroleum tankers, storage tanks and refineries used for export, which are expected to be used as the hydrogen supply chain develops.

Earlier this year, Eneos also announced it would develop a 204 MW solar farm in western Queensland in partnership with fellow Japanese company Sojitz, which is reportedly set to make the production if its MCH more efficient.