NSW’s Sebastopol Solar Farm up and running

FRV Australia on Tuesday announced it had achieved all the requirements for commercial operation of its Sebastopol Solar Farm, located outside Wagga Wagga.

The 248 hectare project is now operating at full capacity, although the company noted it has been generating since December 2021, when the farm reached the commissioning phase after less than a year of construction.

FRV Australia, partially owned by Fotowatio Renewable Ventures which was acquired by Saudi’s Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, says the Sebastopol Solar Farm has a net annual energy production capacity of approximately 200,000 MWh and is capable of meeting the energy demand of up to 40,000 households.

The project took Beon Energy Solutions, the project’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor, 11 months to construct.

FRV’s Australian portfolio includes the 125 MW Lilyvale Solar Farm in Queensland, the 106 MW Winton Solar Farm in Victoria, and the 69.75 MW Goonumbla Solar Farm in New South Wales (NSW). The company has also achieved financial close on the 115 MW Metz Solar Farm and continues to develop the 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm, all in NSW. It owns nine projects in Australia in total, saying it has developed close to 800MW (DC) of solar capacity here.

Late last year, FRV’s Australian platform announced its intentions to cross the ditch and develop 500 MW of solar energy in New Zealand.