Gas from Sydney’s wastewater soon to hit the city’s network

Works on Australia’s first ‘renewable’ gas-to-grid project kicked off on Tuesday at Sydney Water’s wastewater plant in the city’s south east.
“The Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility will create approximately 95,000 gigajoules of biomethane, from organic material in wastewater, to supply gas to around 6,300 homes by the end of the year,” NSW Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson, said.
That production capacity is expected double production by 2030.
“This five year pilot will put gas directly into the supply network and will also help industries across NSW meet their net-zero emissions targets, with the facility able to turn waste material into a new clean energy source,” Anderson added.
The $16 million project is a joint partnership between the federal government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which is providing a $5.9 million grant, the NSW government, Sydney Water and energy infrastructure company, Jemena.
It is expected to remove 5,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.
The project will also involve a Renewable Gas Certification Pilot, the aim of which is to spark a new energy market for clean gas in Australia.
The project is due to be completed by the end of this year and is expected to supply its first renewable gas products to the network soon after.
