Longi claims world’s highest efficiency for p-type, indium-free HJT solar cells

Longi announced it has achieved power conversion efficiencies in mass production of 26.56% for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and 26.09% for an indium-free HJT cell, both based on M6 full-size monocrystalline silicon wafers. The results have been confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH).
“Addressing the long-term pain point of HJT cells, Longi’s R&D team focused on market demand and technological innovation to achieve the new conversion efficiency for its commercial gallium-doped silicon wafer, 0.44% higher than the 26.12% announced in September this year,” the company said in a statement.
The Chinese PV module maker announced a power conversion efficiency of 26.12% for the same solar cell in September, and an efficiency rating of 25.47% in March.
For the indium-free HJT cells, the team replaced traditional indium-based transparent conductive film with alternative materials. It claims the different materials are cheaper and more environmentally friendly.
“The development also offers a potential solution to the industry’s dependence on indium for large-scale mass production, signaling a way forward for HJT to move towards terawatt scale production levels,” said Longi.
In November, Longi claimed a record-breaking 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified HJT solar cell. In addition, the Chinese manufacturer recorded an efficiency of 26.5% for a n-type heterojunction solar cell in June and a 25.19% rating for a p-type TOPCon solar cell in July 2021. In June 2021, it reported a 25.21% efficiency rating for an n-type TOPCon PV cell.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.