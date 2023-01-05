Giant battery goes online in China

From pv magazine Global

Sineng Electric has revealed via its LinkedIn account that it has started operating a giant battery project in China’s Shandong province.

It said the project is fully powered by its own 3.45 MW and 3.15 MW turnkey solutions for power conversion systems. It is equipped with an automated control system with independent temperature controls and heat insulation. It said the system will supply 400 million kWh of clean electricity per year.

The batteries have a maximum efficiency of 98.08%, measure 6,058 mm × 2,896 mm × 2,438 mm, and weigh in at 15,000 kg, including the oil transformer. The storage facility has a capacity of 400 MW/800 MWh and is the province’s largest to date, the company said, without disclosing additional technical details about the project.