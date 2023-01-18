Hoymiles reveals microinverters for high-power PV modules

From pv magazine Global

China-based inverter manufacturer Hoymiles has developed a line of microinverters for residential and commercial PV projects, with power outputs up to 2,000 VA.

“These microinverters are the cost-effective versions added to Hoymiles classic HMS series,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “They have four input channels, meaning that one microinverter can be connected with four solar panels at once – which is why we call it a ‘four in one.’ Therefore, for the same capacity demand, users can just have one microinverter instead of four regular ones.”

The recommended PV module voltage range is between 320 W and 670 W, with a maximum input voltage of 65 V. The HMS-C line has efficiency ratings up to 96.7% and a nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency of 99.8%.

“What makes the new C series different from the previous HMS series is that they have two MPPTs rather than four, meaning that two panels share one MPPT,” the manufacturer claimed. “This twist offers a great balance between efficient performance and affordability.”

The nominal output voltage is between 220 V and 240 V, and the adjustable output voltage ranges from 180 V to 275 V.

The microinverters measure 331 mm x 195 mm x 42.6 mm and weigh 5.32 kg. They feature an IP67 enclosure rating and a cooling system based on natural convection. The series is connected to Hoymiles’ smart monitoring platform, S-Miles Cloud, so that users can access visual data on the system’s energy production and usage. The new HMS-C series is available in Oceania, Europe, and North America.