Educational events for engineers upskilling for hydrogen industry begin in Victoria

With the energy transition necessitating a massive workforce movement out of fossil fuel systems towards new industries like hydrogen, the Victorian divisions of Engineers Australia and the Australian Institute of Energy will host a 10-part series of weekly educational events from February through April.

The in-person sessions are focussed on helping engineers upskill and understand the technicalities of the burgeoning hydrogen industry. For instance, the Hydrogen Industry Technical Series 2023 will focus on things like hydrogen production, storage, handling, transport, dispensation, fuel cells, plant integration, safety and more.

The Victorian series is the first such Australian event, though pv magazine Australia understands the intention is to host similar events in other states eventually.

Given the majority of the sessions focus on issues downstream of having made the hydrogen itself, the series doesn’t appear to focus exclusively on green hydrogen – though electrolysis as a topic will be covered.

The events will be held on Wednesday evenings from 15 February to 19 April, 2023, and each session will be hosted by relevant industry experts. It will also include three hydrogen industry site visits.