Trina Tracker unveils 2P tracker solution with new features

From pv magazine Global

Trina Tracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar, has launched a new version of its Vanguard 2P tracker at the Green Energy Expo in Daegu, South Korea, and at a pv magazine Webinar.

The new design of the Vanguard 2P has been optimised to reduce balance of system costs in harsh soiling conditions and scenarios with higher pile requirements. It purportedly improves on its Vanguard predecessor by using multiple motors on one tracker row. The new solution reportedly withstands higher wind loads and reduces tilt angle misalignment.

“The second generation of Vanguard 2P uses a multi-motor control system to replace the original mechanical method,” Trina Tracker said in a statement. “In the new drive system, the main controller sends commands and the secondary controller receives commands to drive the motors. The self-developed intelligent mechanism enables the synchronisation of multiple motors to avoid potential structure failures, which can save time and costs on operations and maintenance.”

The upgraded tracker solution also reportedly improves the structure’s compatibility with larger-sized modules up to 685 W. “All these improvements reduce system costs, lower levelised cost of energy (LCOE), and better fit the most challenging sites,” Trina Tracker said.

Trina Tracker launched the first version of the Vanguard 2P in 2021 and delivered 3 GW of trackers globally by the end of 2022. “For the past few years, we’ve seen more projects in sites with slope terrains, deserts, and near coastal regions,” said Andrew Gilhooly, Head of Utility, Commercial and Industrial Solutions for Trina Solar Asia Pacific. “This requires solar components to meet more severe quality standards and include more innovative developments to operate under those harsh scenarios. The second generation of Vanguard 2P aims to successfully solve such challenges,” he concluded.